IDF: Following the sirens that sounded last night in Haifa, Krayot, and Western Galilee following a projectile launched from Yemen that was successfully intercepted, it was confirmed that there were no issues in detection capabilities.

During the projectile launch, a malfunction occurred in the transmitting of information from IAF systems. The issue was addressed, but the information was transmitted partially and with a delay.

As a result, the preliminary directives were activated at shorter intervals than required.