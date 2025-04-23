Einav Zangauker, whose son Matan is still being held hostage in Gaza, wrote on her X account: "After talking last night with senior officials I learned two things: 'Netanyahu is agreeing again to a partial selection deal that will abandon the hostages who will be left behind."

She added that the Prime Minister plans to take revenge on her personally: "He plans to deliberately leave my Matan in captivity, even though today he is not being held alone. Matan is a sick citizen, suffering from muscular dystrophy and he is going to be left to die alone in the tunnel as revenge, because his mother criticized the Prime Minister."