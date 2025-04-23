Police arrested a 17-year-old from Beit Shemesh on suspicion of assaulting a bus driver last week. The investigation revealed that the suspect asked to get on the bus while holding a gas canister, and when the driver refused, he lightly attacked him and left the scene.



A short time later, the driver discovered that the suspect was waiting for him further down the road, and began throwing stones and glass bottles at him, bruising his face. The boy was arrested yesterday after he was identified walking in the city, with an axe hidden under his clothes.