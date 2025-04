Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara, last night (Monday), met with US Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH) and his wife Bridget, and with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and his wife Janet.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the deep ties between Israel and the US; ways for strengthening them were discussed.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife welcomed new Ambassador Huckabee and wished him success in his important position.