The Lebanese Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported, citing diplomatic sources in the country, that the Lebanese Armed Forces foiled another attempt to launch rockets into Israel in a raid by intelligence forces on a home in the city of Sidon.

According to the report, the cell that was arrested on Sunday is connected to another network, which was uncovered five days ago. The detainees from both cells admitted that they were behind missile launches at Metula and Kiryat Shmona on March 22nd and 28th. The sources emphasized that the Lebanese military is working with determination to prevent launches from southern Lebanon, to prevent Israel from having a reason to attack.