Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev informed historian Levana Zamir that she has been chosen to light a torch at the Independence Day Ceremony on Mt. Herzl.

Zamir is a researcher and lecturer on Arab Jewry and Islam. She founded and led the Israel-Egypt Friendship Association, contributed to strengthening ties with Arab Jewry, and won many awards over the years, including the Prime Minister's Prize for the Encouragement and Empowerment of Israeli Communities in Arab countries and Iran.