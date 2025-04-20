A short while ago, the IDF struck several launchers and a military infrastructure site from which Hezbollah terrorists operated in the area of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, earlier today (Sunday), the IDF struck and eliminated in the area of Houla in southern Lebanon, the terrorist who served as the head of engineering of Hezbollah in the Odaisseh compound.

The IDF stated that "these activities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and pose a threat to Israeli civilians."