A short while ago, a number of Israeli civilians entered the area of the security barrier, that separates Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, but did not cross into Gaza.

IDF troops were dispatched to the scene and returned the civilians safely. The civilians were transferred to the Israel Police for further questioning.

The IDF emphasizes that these civilians did not cross into the Gaza Strip. Going near the security barrier is dangerous and disturbs the security forces' operational activity in the area.