Israeli guard Ben Saraf officially declares for the 2025 NBA Draft. The 19-year-old standout, ranked No. 23 by ESPN, currently plays for Germany’s ratiopharm Ulm.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat and the Seventh Day of Passover in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)