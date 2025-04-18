Defense Minister Yisrael Katz declared that upon taking office, he pledged to do all he can to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and to achieve victory in the war.

According to him, the IDF is now striving to achieve victory on all fronts, and in cooperation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other parties, he is continuing the effort to prevent Iran from developing nuclear capabilities. Katz emphasized: "We will not allow anyone to threaten Israel with annihilation. This is our historic responsibility."