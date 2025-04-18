Bezalel Smotrich, chairman of the Religious Zionist Party and Minister of Finance, responded to Hamas's announcement rejecting the ceasefire and hostage release proposal.

"The State of Israel will not, God forbid, surrender to Hamas or end the war without a complete victory and the full realization of its objectives, including the destruction of Hamas and the return of all hostages," said Smotrich.

"The time has come to unleash the gates of hell on Hamas, to intensify the fighting until the complete conquest of the Gaza Strip, the destruction of Hamas, and the implementation of President Trump's plan for the voluntary departure of Gazans for rehabilitation in other countries. Mr. Prime Minister, go forward. Give the order," he added.