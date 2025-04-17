The Prime Minister's Office responded on Thursday to reports that US President Donald Trump stopped an Israeli plan to strike Iran's nuclear facilities.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu has been leading the global campaign against the Iranian nuclear program for over a decade, even when there were those who belittled the threat and called it a 'political spin' and the Prime Minister 'paranoid.' The Prime Minister led countless overt and covert actions in the campaign against Iran's nuclear program; thanks to them, Iran does not have a nuclear arsenal."

"The actions set Iran's nuclear program back by a decade, and that's thanks to the Prime Minister's insistence to stand up against the opposition from within and out to his aggressive policy against Iran. As the Prime Minister declared more than once: Israel will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons," the office added.