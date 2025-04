The IDF's chief logistics officer promised to personally check to ensure that every last company in the Gaza Strip has everything every soldier needs, Galei Tzahal military correspondent Doron Kadosh reported.

According to the IDF, every day, logistic convoys enter the Gaza Strip to bring one warm meal a day for all the soldiers, even those in the combat zone in Rafah. Due to his inquiry, the IDF will ensure that the troops on the ground receive the supplies that flow into the territory.