Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday with US Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) and US Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem.

The Prime Minister spoke with the members of Congress about the continuous efforts being made for the release of the hostages, and the fighting in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed and any future threat to Israel is prevented.

Prime Minister Netanyahu thanked the members of Congress for their personal and bipartisan support for the State of Israel throughout the war.