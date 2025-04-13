IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir spoke this evening (Sunday) with Yael and Adi, the parents of the soldier who is currently being held hostage, Edan Alexander.

During the conversation, the Chief of Staff emphasized that at every moment and in every action the IDF undertakes, the hostages are at the forefront of the minds of all IDF commanders and soldiers. He stated: “We are doing everything possible to bring them back. I see this as a top priority for myself and the IDF. I am the commander of these soldiers, and this is on my mind in every decision I make.”

The family thanked the Chief of the General Staff for the conversation and for reaffirming the IDF’s deep commitment to bringing the hostages home.