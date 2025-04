Hapoel Tel Aviv made history on Friday evening after defeating CB Gran Canaria 103-94 in the second game of the Eurocup finals, completing a 2-0 sweep in the finals.

This is Hapoel Tel Aviv's first-ever Eurocup victory, and the team will play in the Euroleague next season.

