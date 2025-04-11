Louisiana immigration judge rules that activist Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil, who initiated anti-Israel protests on campus, can be deported, despite ongoing legal efforts by his lawyers. His legal team vows to continue fighting, with a federal case challenging his detention on free speech grounds.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)