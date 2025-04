Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir met on Friday with released hostage Naama Levy and her brother Amit, along with the cousin of hostages Gali and Ziv Berman, May Maier, who came to present him with a Passover Haggadah.

The Chief of the General Staff thanked them and said: “Passover is not complete without our hostages. We are committed to bringing them all home.”