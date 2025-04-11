Over the past week, the IAF participated in the international aerial exercise “Iniochos”, led by the Hellenic Air Force and held in Greece. The exercise included dozens of aircraft and units from various foreign militaries, training together on scenarios involving dogfights, air-to-surface strikes, responses to advanced surface-to-air missile threats, and a variety of combat situations.

The 122nd Squadron, which operates the “Eitam” G550 aircraft, represented Israel in the exercise. The exercise deployment aims to strengthen strategic cooperation with foreign militaries, enhance the readiness of participating forces, and provide aircrews with professional challenges in unfamiliar flight environments and under evolving threat scenarios.