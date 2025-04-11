Yesha Council chairman Israel Ganz congratulated Yehuda Kaploun on his nomination as US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism.

"I congratulate my friend Reb Yehuda Kaploun on his appointment by President Trump as his envoy against antisemitism. This appointment symbolizes a values-based connection between Israel and the United States. Reb Kaplun is a principled and talented individual who will contribute his abilities on the path to a better world, as the President is paving—a world free of evil and free of antisemitism," Ganz wrote.

"We will work together toward this important goal, as we agreed during his visit to Binyamin two months ago. Here, from the city of the Tabernacle in Shiloh, I pray for the success of the continuation of the appointment process in the Senate," Ganz stated.