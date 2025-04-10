Yesterday (Wednesday), the IDF and ISA struck a command and control center, approximately a kilometer away from IDF troops operating in the area of Gaza City. Several Hamas terrorists operated from within the command center in order to plan and execute terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

The terrorist Haitham Razek Abd al-Karim Sheikh Khalil, commander of Hamas' Shejaiya battalion, who commanded the infiltration into Nir Oz and took part in the attack during the murderous massacre of October 7th, was eliminated in the strike.

