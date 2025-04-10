The Israeli Reservists – Generation of Victory” movement, uniting thousands of IDF reservists, in response to the pilots’ letter calling to halt the fighting and encouraging refusal:

"Senior officers who failed in their duties, who served in the IDF years ago and now seek to intimidate the army, Israeli society, and elected officials in the name of their military rank, must no longer receive benefits from the citizens of Israel or from the very institution they are trying to undermine.

We, the reservists who serve without conditions, call on the Minister of Defense to halt the state-funded pensions of these former officers. This will send a clear message to those trying to drag us back to an era of insubordination and politicization in the IDF: you cannot attempt to dismantle the army and the chain of command while living off it at the same time.

It’s time for severe consequences for those repeatedly working to fracture Israeli society and the IDF.

The reservists will not allow them to return us to the mindset of October 6."