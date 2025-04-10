A 25-year-old man was shot dead by police in Ar'ara in the Negev. Medics and paramedics from Magen David Adom provided medical treatment to the young man, whose condition was initially defined as critical, and evacuated him to Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva, where he was pronounced dead. In addition, a man approximately 27 years old was critically injured in a brawl in Ar'ara.

The police reported that they arrived at the scene and worked to locate suspects after receiving a report of a shooting incident in Ar'ara in the Negev, in which three men were injured over a criminally related family feud in the community. It added that the police returned fire and fatally shot one of the suspects, who was carrying an M-16 rifle and a handgun.