Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich congratulated Mike Huckabee on his confirmation as US Ambassador to Israel: "Mike is a close friend of the Jewish people and a true friend of the State of Israel - a man with a Zionist heart, a great love for the land and the historic and deep connection between our nations. Israel has no closer friend than the United States and President Trump, and such an appointment only strengthens the firm alliance between us. I expect a close partnership with Ambassador Huckabee and to advance our common goals for a better future for both countries."