Following the new "Pilots' Letter," the "Israeli Reservists – Generation of Victory" movement addresses the Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, "on behalf of the thousands of reservist soldiers who have been and will be called to serve," and criticized his meeting with representatives of the latest to refuse to serve.

"The meeting, in itself, sends a problematic message and raises deep concern among the overwhelming majority of IDF servicemen and volunteers, who view service as a top moral and national duty. Refusal is a blight that must be uprooted immediately, and it is not a legitimate position in public discourse – it is a direct blow to the army’s readiness and unity, all the more so at a time when the State of Israel is in a firm war against an Islamo-Nazi enemy. Any act of disobeying orders or ceasing service for political reasons requires an immediate, forceful, and clear response," write the heads of the movement, Res. Major Gilad Ach, Res. Captain Omer Waldman, and Res. Staff Sergeant Omer Ben Hamo.

They add that "in 2005, soldiers and reservists who refused to participate in the evacuation of settlements from Gush Katif – who could not bring themselves to drag Jews from their homes – were immediately discharged from service. There is no reason for a different attitude to be shown toward today’s refusers. Not dismissing them, and even meeting with them in the Chief of Staff’s office, sends a chilling message. We call on you to act for the immediate dismissal of anyone who chose or chooses not to serve – each for his own reasons – and to strengthen those who continue to bear the burden and defend the state with pride. This is a moment of truth – not only for the army’s readiness but also for its values. There is no room for compromises and refusal. We will fight with all the means at our disposal to prevent a return to the discourse of October 6. We call on you, our commander, to use your high position and declare decisively that all manifestations of refusal will end in one place only – in prison."