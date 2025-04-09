Lt. Col. (res.) Gilad Ach, Chairman of the "Israeli Reservists – Generation of Victory" movement, which unites thousands of IDF reservists and published a migration plan to various countries including Indonesia, responded to the Indonesian president’s announcement about absorbing Gaza’s population:

"We call on the Government of Israel to use every tool at its disposal to encourage the migration of Gazans from the Strip to countries willing to receive them. This is the only way to turn disaster into victory and establish regional deterrence. Israel must not waste this rare window of opportunity."