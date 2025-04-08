Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke to Iranian media about his upcoming meeting in Oman with US representatives.

"If the US comes to Oman with genuine resolve, we'll definitely reach a result. The key isn’t the format (direct/indirect), but the effectiveness of the talks, seriousness & intentions of all parties, & the will to reach an agreement. We have no plans to make the talks direct."

He noted that as far as he is concerned, the Libyan model, which Prime Minister Netanyahu supports and would see the total dismantling of the nuclear program, is not on the table.