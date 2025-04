Defense Minister Israel Katz commented on the rocket fire from Gaza toward the Ashkelon area on Sunday evening.

"I have instructed the IDF to continue and expand Operation 'Might and Sword' and to deliver a very powerful blow against Hamas in Gaza in response to the firing. For every piece of shrapnel that hit an Ashkelon resident, Hamas murderers must pay the heaviest price. We will not tolerate missile fire toward Israel," Katz said.