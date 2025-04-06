Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will depart for Washington on Sunday, following the invitation he received from US President Donald Trump. The two will discuss the tariff issue, the efforts to return our hostages, Israel-Turkey relations, the Iranian threat and the battle against the International Criminal Court.

The Prime Minister appreciates the personal and warm ties with President Trump and thanks him for the invitation to be the first leader to meet with him following the imposition of global tariffs, just as he was the first leader to meet with him following his entering the White House.