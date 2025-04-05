As Unilever prepares to spin off its ice cream division, Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen is rallying investors to buy back the brand. Cohen argues that the corporate giant has stifled the company’s social mission, while Unilever insists that the board’s activism has become too polarizing.

