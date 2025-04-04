Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar called Yarden Bibas earlier on Friday and informed him of the elimination of Mohammed Hassan Mohammed Awad, the terrorist who commanded the kidnapping of his wife Shiri and their children Ariel and Kfir, and was apparently involved in their murder while in captivity in the Gaza Strip.

