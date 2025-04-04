The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced on Friday evening the elimination of a military commander close to senior members of the terrorist organization Kata'ib al-Mujahideen, who raided Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023, commanded the abductions of Shiri, Kfir, and Ariel Bibas, and was likely also involved in their murder.

He was also responsible for the kidnapping of the bodies of Gad Haggai and Judy Weinstein, as well as of additional civilians of Thai origin.

