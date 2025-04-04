Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon reveals that the police intend to investigate Yisrael (Srulik) Einhorn regarding his involvement in the Qatar Gate affair.

"A number of suspects were interrogated and arrested, including Feldstein and Urich, on suspicion of committing security offenses, criminal offenses related to moral integrity and economic offenses," the statement said. "Open testimony has been taken from Prime Minister Netanyahu and other parties are expected to be questioned, including Einhorn, who is a suspect in this affair but is abroad."