Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics were called to an apartment in northern Jerusalem this morning, following a report that two adults were unconscious. MDA paramedics found a man and a woman in their 30s with no signs of life and pronounced them dead.

MDA paramedic Eden Marzaev and emergency medicine medic Omri David said: "We were led to the apartment and saw a man and a woman unconscious, without a pulse and without breathing. We performed medical examinations – and unfortunately we had to pronounce them dead on site."