The President of the Manufacturers Association of Israel, Dr. Ron Tomer, stated that the industry expresses deep concern following US President Donald Trump's decision to impose 17% tariffs on products from Israel.

"This is a worrying step for Israeli exporters, which could harm jobs and reduce activity in the American market. The President's decision to apply the tariff policy to Israel may undermine Israel's economic stability, deter foreign investments in the economy, and weaken the competitiveness of Israeli companies in the American market," Tomer said.