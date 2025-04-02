President Isaac Herzog condemned the United Nations Human Rights Council resolution that accused the Jewish state of human rights violations and illegal actions.

"Today’s UNHRC report and resolution represent the highest form of victim-blaming and the lowest form of moral clarity. In the harrowing words of Amit Soussana, a released hostage who endured sexual abuse at the hands of barbaric Hamas terrorists, and who just this week was honoured and decorated by the US Administration for her bravery: 'In captivity I had no control over my body, no control over my life. I resisted as best as I could.'

"While inquiries by prominent institutions such as the UK Houses of Parliament, and even the UN itself, prove unequivocally the systematic and premeditated nature of the sexual violence and crimes committed by Hamas, the UN so called Human Rights Council, seeks to accuse Israel of gender based attacks. Instead of condemning brutal terrorism, it vilifies those defending innocent lives.

"The UNHRC has long abandoned moral integrity, but even by its standards, this is a new low—whitewashing Hamas atrocities while ignoring Israeli pain and agony is not ‘justice,’ it’s an insult to truth and decency. It’s an insult to humanity."