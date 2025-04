The head of haredi affairs in the IDF Personnel Directorate, Lieutenant Colonel Avigdor Dickstein, presented updated enlistment data to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and stated that of 10,000 draft summonses sent since July 2024, only 205 recipients drafted.

He added that 5,000 of the final third's 14,000 summonses were sent out, and on Sunday, another 5,000 will be sent out to draft candidates from the haredi sector.