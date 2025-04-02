The Lod District Court is currently hearing the claims of attorneys Nati Rom and Moshe Polsky of Honenu, to lift an order preventing two detainees, who were arrested by the Shin Bet earlier this week and have been held in detention for three days without being permitted any meeting with a lawyer, to meet their lawyer.

Attorney Rom said: "The Shin Bet continues to fight Jewish individuals instead of the Arab enemy. We will demand that the court lift the injunction and allow my client to receive legal counsel – an elementary right of every detainee."