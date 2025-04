Hostage survivor Romi Gonen published a post on the expansion of IDF activity in the Gaza Strip.

"It's a difficult morning when we hear about the expansion of the fighting. Each explosion crushes the hostages' hope a little more," Gonen wrote, "I was there. I know. I beg the decision makers: Don't wait any longer. Bring back all 59 hostages – before the holiday of freedom. I support you and pray for the well-being of the hostages and IDF soldiers, that they all return home safely."