A minor Jewish shepherd who lives on a farm near Susiya in the Hebron Hills was attacked last Friday with rocks and clubs by Arabs who invaded the grazing area of the shepherd's herd.



The wounded shepherd managed to escape to the farm and called the security forces.

After the incident, about twenty Arabs from the nearby village were arrested but released a short time later; the Jewish shepherd was arrested on suspicion of attacking the Arabs. The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court ordered that his detention be extended by two days.

Attorney Moshe Polsky of Honenu: "Even though the Arabs invaded the Jew's pasture and two of them attacked the minor shepherd and injured him, he was arrested and they are released, this is a disgrace."