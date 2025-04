The Home Front Command sirens will be tested today in Givat Ada at 17:05.



In the case of a real emergency event, another siren will sound.

An alert will also be distributed on the Home Front Command app and other warning devices.

Additional information can be found at the Home Front Command hotline on 104, via WhatsApp messages at 052-9104104, on the national portal at: oref.org.il and on social media.