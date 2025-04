Overnight, with the direction of the ISA, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Hassan Ali Mahmoud Bdeir, a terrorist in Hezbollah's Unit 3900 and the Iranian Quds Force, in the Dahieh area, a key stronghold of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

Bdeir recently operated in cooperation with the Hamas terrorist organization, directed Hamas terrorists, and assisted them in planning and advancing a significant and imminent terror attack against Israeli civilians.