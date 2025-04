IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee called on residents of Beit Hanoun, Beit Lahia, Sheikh Zayed, and the neighborhoods of al-Manshiya and Tal al-Zaatar in the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate.

"Terrorist organizations again launch their rockets from among civilians. We have warned about this area many times. For your safety, you must move immediately west to the known shelters in Gaza City," Adraee wrote.