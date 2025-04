Opposition leader MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) commented on the withdrawal of VADM (Res.) Eli Sharvit's appointment as ISA Director.

The director of the ISA is not just any appointment, not just a job that you announce and regret after 24 hours because of some shouting," Lapid wrote. "It's the holy of holies, this harms state security. The October 7th government has lost the trust of the people."