The Prime Minister's Office announced that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met for a second time last night with VADM Eli Sharvit regarding his appointment as the director of the ISA (Shin Bet). After a conversation between the two, Netanyahu announced that he intended to consider other candidates for the job.

VADM Sharvit responded: "I was asked by the Prime Minister to take on the job of agency director... with full trust in the ISA's ability to stand up against the challenges it faces."

Read more.