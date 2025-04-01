Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the Israeli attack on Beirut overnight, saying that "The continuation of Israeli attacks requires us to make more effort, to appeal to Lebanon's friends in the world and to mobilize them to support our right to full sovereignty over our country."

He added that "All violations of sovereignty, from within or without, must be prevented, as well as anything that provides a pretext for aggression. We will act in cooperation the government to thwart any attempt to squander the opportunity to save Lebanon."