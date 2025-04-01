A short while ago, with the direction of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), the IAF conducted a strike in the Dahieh area, on a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold. The strike targeted a Hezbollah terrorist who had recently directed Hamas operatives and assisted them in planning a significant and imminent terror attack against Israeli civilians.

"Due to the immediate threat the terrorist posed, the IDF and ISA acted to eliminate him and remove the threat. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate to prevent any threat posed to the civilians of the State of Israel," the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement.