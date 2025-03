The Knesset approved the second and third readings of a bill proposed by MK Kathrin Shitrit to establish an annual memorial day in honor of Israel's sixth Prime Minister, Menachem Begin. The proposal was approved by a majority of eight supporters with no opposition.

According to the new law, memorial and commemoration events will be held in the IDF and the education system every year on the 4th of Adar, the anniversary of Begin's passing,