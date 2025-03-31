US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reconsider the appointment of Vice-Admiral (Res.) Eli Sharvit as ISA (Shin Bet) Director since he wrote a column criticising US President Donald Trump.

"While it is undeniably true that America has no better friend than Israel, the appointment of Eli Sharvit to be the new leader of the Shin Bet is beyond problematic.

"There has never been a better supporter for the State of Israel than President Trump. The statements made by Eli Sharvit about President Trump and his polices will create unnecessary stress at a critical time.

"My advice to my Israeli friends is change course and do better vetting."

