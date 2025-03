Delta Airlines will resume daily and direct flights from New York (JFK) to Tel Aviv on Tuesday. The first flight is expected to land at Ben Gurion International Airport on Wednesday at 09:20.

The flights will be carried out on Airbus A330-900neo aircraft and are expected to carry about 2,000 passengers per week.

Delta has also expanded its service to Israel through a codeshare agreement with El Al, allowing for direct flights from Tel Aviv to major US cities.